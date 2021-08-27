GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $27.92. 864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

