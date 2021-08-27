GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Criteo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.12. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.