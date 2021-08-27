GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Smith & Wesson Brands accounts for 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

