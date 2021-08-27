GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 149,415 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 490.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,415 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Plains GP worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.02. 33,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,687. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -971.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

