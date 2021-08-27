GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 19,747 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 264.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 38,482 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.60. 229,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,891,309. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

