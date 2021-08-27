GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 21,579 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 786.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $10,016,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exponent by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,828 shares of company stock worth $5,396,399. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.32. 3,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.