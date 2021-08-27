GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 39,742 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,742 shares during the period. Bruker accounts for approximately 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. 2,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

