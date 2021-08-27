GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 63,012 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 239.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,012 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $213,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 13,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,575. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

