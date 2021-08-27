GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 6,812 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of CBRL traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.04. 7,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.28.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

