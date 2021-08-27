GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 150,741 Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Blucora comprises 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Blucora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 282,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 207,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 3,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.75 million, a P/E ratio of -40.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

