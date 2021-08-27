GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 34,360 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,320. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

