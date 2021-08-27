GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 410.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 111,377 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,864 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

NWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

