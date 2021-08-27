GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 69,594 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 557,252 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 126,159 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 353,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 99,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

