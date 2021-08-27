GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,141 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 868,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,628,052. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 74,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

