GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,500 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $917,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Dillard’s stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.50. 3,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,255. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $210.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.