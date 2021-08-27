GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.84 Million Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of DIDI traded down 0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 206,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,783,500. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.16 and a 12 month high of 18.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.21.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

