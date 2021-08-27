GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.89 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,226.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 65,304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 105.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. 186,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,008,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

