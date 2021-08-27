GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $4.18 Million Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Vapotherm accounts for 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.68% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.47. 1,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,801 shares of company stock worth $492,824. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.