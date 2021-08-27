GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. 4,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,895. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.