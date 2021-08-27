GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Omeros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMER stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,544. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $988.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

