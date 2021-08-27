GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. The Kroger comprises about 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,834 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 130,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

