GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.44. 28,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

