Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $603.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $603.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.00 million to $649.94 million. Guess? posted sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Guess? by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

