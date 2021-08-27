Guggenheim Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $115.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

