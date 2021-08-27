Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $146,794,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $68,631,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

GWRE stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $118.00. 462,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,051. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.