Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys Shares of 70,000 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000.

EWG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,177. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

