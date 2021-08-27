Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. 99,009 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.70. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

