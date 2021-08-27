Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after buying an additional 178,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,288,000 after buying an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,251. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

