Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $2.11 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,509. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $156.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

