Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $2.90 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.59. The company had a trading volume of 432,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,704. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

