Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $2.99 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $52.44. 243,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

