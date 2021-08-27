Gunma Bank Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

