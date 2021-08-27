Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $47.89. 90,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,862. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.