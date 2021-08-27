Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,884. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.40.

