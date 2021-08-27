Gunma Bank Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.79. 1,314,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07.

