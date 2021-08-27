Gunma Bank Ltd. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,351. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.