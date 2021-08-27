Gunma Bank Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after buying an additional 1,147,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,310 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.