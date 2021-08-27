Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gunma Bank Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $151.81. 17,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,604. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

