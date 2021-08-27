Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 114,000 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,000 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,383 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,928,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

IYR traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.20. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

