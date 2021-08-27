Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,952. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.