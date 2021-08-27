Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 15,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. 160,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,869. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

