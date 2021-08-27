Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 470,000 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 2.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 785,724 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,090,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,095,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 275,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.08. 95,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $29.22.

