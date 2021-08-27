Gunma Bank Ltd. Sells 5,600 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

IGV traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $417.43. The company had a trading volume of 538,498 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.88. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

