Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes $3.15 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 112,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,789. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

