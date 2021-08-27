Gunma Bank Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 199,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,688. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

