GXChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.09 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000109 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001106 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,520,089 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.