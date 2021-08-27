Hacken Token Hits Market Capitalization of $51.58 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $51.58 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,446,171 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

