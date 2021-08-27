Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.47 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

