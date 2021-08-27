Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Purchases $10,010.00 in Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Matthew Jenusaitis bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ HJLI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 1,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,629. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 483.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

