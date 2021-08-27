Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 22,365 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 23.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 135.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 83,404 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,091. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

